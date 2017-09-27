Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sent to minors
Aston-Reese was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports.
Despite playing on the same line as Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin all preseason, Aston-Reese was sent down in a 21-player cut wave Tuesday. After putting up 63 points in 38 games as the assistant captain for Northeastern University in the 2016-17 season, the 23-year-old certainly has offensive potential, and will be worth keeping tabs on if he's recalled during the upcoming season.
