Aston-Reese was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports.

Despite playing on the same line as Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin all preseason, Aston-Reese was sent down in a 21-player cut wave Tuesday. After putting up 63 points in 38 games as the assistant captain for Northeastern University in the 2016-17 season, the 23-year-old certainly has offensive potential, and will be worth keeping tabs on if he's recalled during the upcoming season.