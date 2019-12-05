Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Shakes off illness in win
Aston-Reese (illness) had two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blues.
Aston-Reese did not practice on Tuesday because of his illness but he was healthy enough to be in the lineup Wednesday. While he didn't hit the scoresheet, Aston-Reese managed to take his regular shift, including a significant role on the penalty kill. The 25-year-old has four goals and seven points in 28 games.
