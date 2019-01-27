Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Skates alone Sunday
Aston-Reese (undisclosed) skated prior to Sunday's practice.
This will likely rule out the 24-year-old winger for Monday's contest against the Devils. He's missed the last five games with his mysterious injury and has 11 points in 30 games on the season. Upon his return, he'll likely return to his bottom-six role.
