Aston-Reese (undisclosed) skated ahead of Tuesday's practice session and is making strides in his recovery, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Aston-Reese has been sidelined since Jan. 8 and will miss his 10th game due to his undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old was getting plenty of looks prior to getting hurt, including spending time on a line with Sidney Crosby, but could find himself relegated to a fourth-line role once he is cleared to return due to the acquisitions of Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.