Aston-Reese (upper body) took a solo twirl around the ice after practice Saturday.

Aston-Reese has yet to rejoin the team at practice, but he has made the first step in his recovery from an upper-body injury that's left him sidelined since Feb. 24. A more clearly defined timeline for return should bubble to the surface once he returns to full practice, but it's best to consider him out indefinitely until more information comes along.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories