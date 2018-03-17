Aston-Reese (upper body) took a solo twirl around the ice after practice Saturday.

Aston-Reese has yet to rejoin the team at practice, but he has made the first step in his recovery from an upper-body injury that's left him sidelined since Feb. 24. A more clearly defined timeline for return should bubble to the surface once he returns to full practice, but it's best to consider him out indefinitely until more information comes along.