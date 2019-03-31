Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Skates Sunday
Aston-Reese (upper body) took part in morning skates Sunday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
It was the first time Aston-Reese resumed skating since suffering his injury on March 10. The Northeastern University product has 17 points in 43 games while battling multiple long-term injuries.
