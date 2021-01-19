Aston-Reese (shoulder) was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "The fact that he's on the ice I think suggests that he's getting a whole lot closer. I can't give you a definitive date at this point because we don't have one."

It certainly seems Aston-Reese will be back on the ice ahead of his original mid-February timeframe. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he will likely find himself filling a bottom-six role, though unseating Colton Sceviour or Teddy Blueger from the lineup could be a tall task.