Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Snags helper in first round
Aston-Reese garnered one assist in the Penguins five-game, first-round victory over Philadelphia.
Aston-Reese is currently filling a fourth-line role alongside Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney -- a group that will see limited minutes, while being tasked with bringing a lot of energy and to dishing out some hits. The 23-year-old Aston-Reese seems comfortable in that role, considering he landed 12 blows on the rival Flyers. Unless the Staten Island native gets promoted to a more scoring-oriented line, his responsibilities are unlikely to change, which will hamper his ability to contribute in the offensive end.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Scoreless in return•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Will play Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Game-time decision•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Skates solo Saturday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...