Aston-Reese garnered one assist in the Penguins five-game, first-round victory over Philadelphia.

Aston-Reese is currently filling a fourth-line role alongside Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney -- a group that will see limited minutes, while being tasked with bringing a lot of energy and to dishing out some hits. The 23-year-old Aston-Reese seems comfortable in that role, considering he landed 12 blows on the rival Flyers. Unless the Staten Island native gets promoted to a more scoring-oriented line, his responsibilities are unlikely to change, which will hamper his ability to contribute in the offensive end.