Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sporting regular sweater
Aston-Reese (upper body) ditched the non-contract jersey for Monday's practice session, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Aston-Reese has been out of action since Mar. 10 versus the Bruins, a stretch of 13 games on the shelf. Once cleared to play, the Staten Island native will likely bounce Garrett Wilson from the lineup and slot into a fourth-line role, though he could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch as well.
