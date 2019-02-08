Aston-Reese (undisclosed) remained in a non-contact sweater for Friday's practice session, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan did label Aston-Reese as day-to-day along with the rest of the Penguins injured player, per Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop, but the fact that the center hasn't been cleared for contact all but guarantees he won't be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday. The club hasn't provided a specific timeline on the Staten Island native's return.