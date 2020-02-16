Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sustains lower-body injury
Aston-Reese suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's win over the Red Wings, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Aston-Reese finished with just 7:05 of ice time and didn't play at all in the third period. Head coach Mike Sullivan said he'll be evaluated, and there should be more information on his condition ahead of Tuesday's home matchup versus Toronto.
