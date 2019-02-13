Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Taken off IR
Aston-Reese (undisclosed) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Coming off IR was the final hurdle for Aston-Reese, who will slot into a fourth-line role for Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton. The 24-year-old was rolling with four points in six games prior to getting hurt and will look to pick up where he left off.
