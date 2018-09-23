Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Three helpers in preseason win
Aston-Reese picked up three assists in Saturday's 7-3 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.
Skating on a line with Matt Cullen, his likely partner on the Penguins' fourth line during the regular season, Aston-Reese looked fully recovered from the concussion and broken jaw that knocked him out of the lineup during last year's playoffs. The 24-year-old flashed his distribution skills last season in the AHL, scoring nine goals with 20 assists in 41 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but Pittsburgh's forward depth won't give him much of a chance to repeat those kinds of numbers in the NHL.
