Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Throws body around in win
Aston-Reese dished out five hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The Penguins' forward played 10:53 in his first action since Jan. 8. He was a plus-1 in the win and has scored six goals and tallied five assists in 31 games this season. As a fourth-line player, Aston-Reese figures to be in and out of the lineup and isn't a worthwhile fantasy option at this stage of his career.
