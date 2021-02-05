Aston-Reese (shoulder) will accompany the Penguins for their three-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Once cleared to play, Aston-Reese figures to take a spot in the lineup, though where he fits in remains to be seen. A bottom-six role seems the most likely, perhaps in place of Sam Lafferty or Drew O'Connor on the fourth line. Unless Bryan Rust or Kasperi Kapanen drops off significantly, Aston-Reese will be hard-pressed to secure a bigger role this year.