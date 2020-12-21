Aston-Reese (shoulder) is on track for a mid-February return to action following shoulder surgery in August, per Pens Inside Scoop.

With Aston-Reese set to miss the first month of the campaign, he almost certainly will be placed on long-term injured reserve once the season begins. Even once cleared to play, the winger could struggle to break into the lineup on a nightly basis considering the team added a number of bottom-six forwards in the offseason. As such, Aston-Reese should be considered a low-end fantasy option in even deeper formats.