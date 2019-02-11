Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Unavailable Monday
Aston-Reese (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Flyers.
While the fact that Aston-Reese remains sidelined certainly isn't good news, the center took a step in the right direction by sporting on regular jersey at practice. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old notched four points, 10 shots and 16 hits in his previous six outings. Once cleared to return, Aston-Reese figures to bump Garrett Wilson from the lineup and could slot back into his spot on Sidney Crosby's wing, though Bryan Rust's strong play makes that a long shot.
