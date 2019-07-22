Aston-Reese and the Penguins met with a salary arbitrator Monday after failing to come to terms on a contract, Dave Molinari of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

While the two sides can still find a middle ground prior to the arbitrator's ruling, it seems unlikely the two sides are going to be able to find a match. While no official terms have been released, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the organization asking for a two-way deal, while the winger is looking for a one-way contract. The additions of Brandon Tanev and Dominik Kahun have likely forced Aston-Reese into a position battle with Dominik Simon for the final spot in the lineup.