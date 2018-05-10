Aston-Reese (jaw) underwent successful surgery to place plates and screws in his jaw, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

On the bright side, it sounds like Aston-Reese's concussion is healing rather quickly. The rookie forward was absolutely blasted by Washington's Tom Wilson, resulting in Wilson being suspended for the last three games of the Capitals' second round series against Pittsburgh. There's no set timetable for his return at this time, but Aston-Reese should be ready prior to the 2018 preseason.