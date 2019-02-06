Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Will join road trip
Aston-Reese (undisclosed) will be with the Penguins for their upcoming three-game road trip, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Aston-Reese will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to rejoining the lineup, which will likely force Theodor Blueger back to the minors and Garrett Wilson up to the press box. Whether the 24-year-old Aston-Reese will actually playing in the next three games remains to be seen, but his inclusion on the trip bodes well for a return soon.
