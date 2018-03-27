Aston-Reese (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit.

The Penguins will be happy to have Aston-Reese back in action against the Red Wings, as he was on a roll before missing 13 games due to an upper-body malady, racking up four goals and six points in his last eight contests. The 23-year-old forward will slot into a bottom-six role against Detroit, skating with Riley Sheahan and Tom Kuhnhackl on Pittsburgh's fourth line.