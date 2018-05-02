Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Will require surgery
Aston-Reese suffered a broken jaw and concussion after taking a high hit from Washington's Tom Wilson on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
There was no clear timetable for Aston-Reese's return, but given the nature of his injuries, it's a long shot he makes it back for this series at least. Carter Rowney is expected to slot into the lineup in his place, and it'll be interesting to see if the league decides to discipline Wilson.
