Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Yet to resume skating
Aston-Reese (upper body) continues to be limited to off-ice activities, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Aston-Reese was expected to be out long term, so the fact that he is still not skating shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The emergence of Teddy Blueger could make it difficult for Aston-Reese to work his way back into the lineup even once cleared to play. At this point, the center is likely done for the regular season and won't be an option until the playoffs.
