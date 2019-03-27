Trotman logged 15:54 of ice time against the Rangers on Monday, but could be back in the press box soon.

Trotman filled in for Kris Letang (upper body) versus New York, but the impending return of Olli Maatta (shoulder) will likely see him back in the press box. The 28-year-old Trotman managed just one point in 12 games since being called up from the minors, despite averaging 1:20 of ice time with the man advantage. The Indiana native figures to be the team's seventh defenseman heading into the playoffs and could get a look if injuries pile up.