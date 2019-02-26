Penguins' Zach Trotman: Gets call from parent club
Trotman was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
This recall sets up Trotman to play against host Columbus on Tuesday evening. Pittsburgh waived the physical defenseman ahead of this season as a procedural move to give him playing time with the Baby Pens, and he proceeded to collect a goal, four helpers and 39 PIM over 24 contests at that level.
