Penguins' Zach Trotman: Lands on waivers
Trotman (groin) recently completed a conditioning assignment in the AHL and has been designated for waivers Friday to officially move him to the minors, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
By waiving Trotman, the Penguins will have also removed him from non-roster injured reserve. Given the fact that Pittsburgh is carrying nine defensemen on the 23-man roster, it would take a bevy of injuries for the Indiana native to earn a call-up at this point.
