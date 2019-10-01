Trotman (groin), as expected, was designated for long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Dave Molinari of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Trotman underwent sports hernia surgery in September, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him land on IR. The blueliner will almost certainly be shipped down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once cleared to play, as the Penguins have a backlog of defensemen, including youngster Juuso Riikola and John Marino who have impressed in camp. At the earliest, Trotman can be activated Oct. 26 versus Dallas, but that seems unlikely at this point.