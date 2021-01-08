Trotman (undisclosed) joined the Penguins on ice for special-teams work Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Trotman missed the Penguins' short appearance during the NHL's return to play in August with an undisclosed issue. With an on-ice appearance in training camp, it's safe to assume the 30-year-old blueliner is over the mystery injury. Trotman is a long-shot for the Penguins' Opening Night roster -- it's more likely he's a candidate for the taxi squad since he has 91 games of NHL experience under his belt.