Trotman is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Trotman missed the 2020 postseason with an undisclosed injury, so it's not clear if this latest problem is related. Even if healthy, Trotman was a long shot to crack the lineup with any consistency following the additions of Mike Matheson and Cody Ceci in the offseason. As such, he shouldn't be expected to offer much in terms of fantasy value this year.