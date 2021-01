Trotman underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Regardless of when Trotman is cleared to play, he will almost certainly end up on the taxi squad or perhaps even in the minors, as the team is relatively deep on the blue line following offseason additions of Mike Matheson and Cody Ceci. Without a path to the minutes, Trotman figures to be a non-factor in fantasy contests this year.