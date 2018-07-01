Trotman signed a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh.

Trotman played three NHL games with Pittsburgh last year, but spent most of his time down in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 27-year-old blueliner scored seven goals and 17 points in 49 AHL games during the 2017-18 campaign. Chances are high that Trotman will spend most of his time in the minor league once again in 2018-19.