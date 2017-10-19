Trotman was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Trotman will join the team ahead of its upcoming back-to-back road trip more likely than not as an emergency depth option. The 27-year-old has garnered a pair of assists in four games with the Baby Pens this season and has shown flashes of offensive upside.

