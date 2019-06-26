Trotman penned a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday worth $700,000 in the NHL.

Trotman saw action in 13 games with the Penguins this season, in which he notched one assist, 16 shots and 20 hits while averaging 15:16 of ice time. Pittsburgh's blue line is rather deep, which means Trotman will almost certainly start the year in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but should be one of the first players considered for a call-up if needed.