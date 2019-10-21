Penguins' Zach Trotman: Sent on conditioning assignment
Trotman (groin) was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning assignment Monday.
Trotman has been on injured reserve since the start of October after undergoing hernia surgery. The Penguins are flush with defensemen at the NHL level right now so the 29-year-old blueliner should spend most of the season in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.