Trotman was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Trotman saw action in three games following his mid-February call-up in which he registered five shots, seven hits and three blocks while averaging 13:15 of ice time. With the Indiana native headed back to the minors, the Penguins could be getting John Marino (jaw) or Brian Dumoulin (ankle) back for Tuesday's clash with Ottawa.

