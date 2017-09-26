Penguins' Zach Trotman: Waived for reassignment
Trotman was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Trotman was never going to make the Pens' 23-man roster this season, but the fact that he lasted until the later stages of training camp speaks to his abilities. The 27-year-old is more Brian Dumoulin than Kris Letang, so don't expect him to contribute offensively if he gets called up during the 2017-18 campaign.
