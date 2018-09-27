Trotman was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Trotman was never going to make the Pens' 23-man roster out of camp, but the fact that he stuck around this long bodes well for his long-term prospects. The Indiana native figures be among one of the top potential call-ups for Pittsburgh this season, should the need arise to promote a defenseman.