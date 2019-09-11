Lauzon -- who has dealt with concussion symptoms for nearly two years -- decided to end his professional hockey career, Mikael Lalancette of TVA Sports reports

Lauzon was expected to take part in the Penguins' training camp this fall, but started to regress in his recovery once he ramped up his training. Instead, the 20-year-old will hang up his skates. Drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the blueliner was expected to eventually make his way to the NHL following his solid QMJHL career.