Peter MacArthur: Calls it a career

MacArthur will hang up his skates following the end of the ECHL season, Will Springstead of The Post Star reports.

MacArthur went undrafted following a four-year collegiate career with Boston University, in which he racked up 147 points in 159 contests. After playing overseas for four years, the winger spent the last four seasons in the ECHL, primarily with the Adirondack Thunder. In total, the veteran tallied 68 goals and 141 helpers in 227 ECHL contests.