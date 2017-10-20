Mueller is currently plying his craft with EC Salzburg of the EBEL, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Mueller spent the 2016-17 campaign with AHL Providence after failing to turn his professional tryout with the Bruins into a permanent contract. Through the first three games of the EBEL season, the former eighth overall pick has registered a goal and two assists.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories