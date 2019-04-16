Olvecky is calling it quits on his professional career, Slovakian news Huste.tv reports.

Olvecky played just two seasons in the NHL in his youth from 2008-2010, instead spending most of his North American career in the AHL. The center appeared in 32 games for Minnesota and Nashville, in which he tallied two goals, five helpers and 19 shots. Selected in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft, the 33-year-old found more success playing overseas and for Slovakia on the international stage.