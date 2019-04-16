Peter Olvecky: Won't be back next season
Olvecky is calling it quits on his professional career, Slovakian news Huste.tv reports.
Olvecky played just two seasons in the NHL in his youth from 2008-2010, instead spending most of his North American career in the AHL. The center appeared in 32 games for Minnesota and Nashville, in which he tallied two goals, five helpers and 19 shots. Selected in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft, the 33-year-old found more success playing overseas and for Slovakia on the international stage.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...