Sykora announced Monday that he has retired from professional hockey, WheelhouseHockey.org reports.

The 42-year-old forward logged 1,017 career games at the NHL level between the Devils, Ducks, Rangers, Oilers, Penguins and Wild from 1995-96 to 2011-12, totaling 323 goals and 398 assists. After leaving the Devils following the 2011-12 campaign, Sykora spent a season in the Switzerland, but hadn't seen any professional action in the subsequent six years.