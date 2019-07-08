Petr Sykora: Calls end to career
Sykora announced Monday that he has retired from professional hockey, WheelhouseHockey.org reports.
The 42-year-old forward logged 1,017 career games at the NHL level between the Devils, Ducks, Rangers, Oilers, Penguins and Wild from 1995-96 to 2011-12, totaling 323 goals and 398 assists. After leaving the Devils following the 2011-12 campaign, Sykora spent a season in the Switzerland, but hadn't seen any professional action in the subsequent six years.
