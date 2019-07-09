Petr Sykora: Retires from pro hockey

Sykora announced Monday that he has retired from professional hockey, WheelhouseHockey.org reports.

The lesser-known of the two Czech wingers with the same first and last name, the 40-year-old Sykora appeared in 12 career NHL games with the Predators and Capitals and tallied four points. After leaving Washington in 2005-06, Sykora spent the subsequent 13 seasons overseas, skating in both the Czech Republic and Switzerland.