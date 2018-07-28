Petteri Lindbohm: Bound for Switzerland
Lindbohm signed a contract with Swiss league Lausanne HC on Friday, TSN reports.
Lindbohm was tendered a qualifying offer from the Blues as a restricted free agent but evidently felt he'd be more comfortable playing within Switzerland's top circuit. This news won't shake up the fantasy world since the defenseman has only accumulated three points through 40 NHL games, plus surgery on both shoulders kept Lindbohm off hockey's biggest stage entirely in the 2017-18 campaign.
