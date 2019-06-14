Peyton Krebs: Dealing with Achilles injury

Krebs underwent surgery for a partial tear of his Achilles tendon June 7, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Krebs is ranked 10th overall according to NHL Central Scouting, but his injury could see him fall down draft boards. Still, there are only a handful of teams that are looking for immediate help through the draft and clubs may be willing to sacrifice a year of development for a player of his talent. The 18-year-old racked up 68 points in 64 games for WHL Kootenay Ice this season and came just one tally shy of the 20-goal mark. Where Krebs lands during the 2019 NHL Draft will be one of the top storylines heading into June 21.