Peyton Krebs: First-line talent drops at draft

Krebs was drafted 17th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Krebs was a one-man show on a bad Kootenay Ice (WHL) team last season, finishing with a hard-earned 68 points, including 49 assists, in 64 games. He's creative with speed and has sweet puck skills. And a motor that never stops. Krebs is a top-10 playmaker in this draft class and could have been higher if he'd had better finishers along for the ride. You only need to look at the MVP award he earned at the CHL Top Prospects Game to see his talent against the best of his peer group. Some see Mathew Barzal in him; others say Ryan O'Reilly. Either way, there's future fantasy value here, even with his recent surgery to repair a partly severed Achilles tendon after a freak on-ice accident. Vegas stole this guy at 17 -- there will be a lot of teams kicking themselves once he heals.