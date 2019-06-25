Di Giuseppe was not extended a qualifying offer by Nashville ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Di Giuseppe has yet to crack 20 points in a single season, his best year having come in his rookie campaign when he found the scoresheet 17 times in 41 games. While he's sure to receive interest on the open market, the 25-year-old is not guaranteed an NHL roster spot after only managing four points in 2018-19.