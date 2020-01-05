The Blackhawks released Holm to unconditional waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Holm signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks this offseason after spending the 2018-19 campaign with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL. It was surprising that the Blackhawks never elected to call up the 28-year-old, as he produced 15 points in 30 AHL games for Rockford. Per Holm's agent, he's expected to return to Europe to continue his career, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.