Philip Holm: Joining Russian club
Holm inked a one-year contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL).
Prior to being acquired by the Golden Knights at the trade deadline last season, Holm made his NHL debut for the Canucks, in which he saw 15:12 of ice time and logged a minus-2 rating. The blueliner will need to put his NHL career on hold, as he looks to earn his way back by testing the waters of the KHL. If he can put together a solid 2018-19 campaign, don't be surprised to see another NHL team give the Swede a look.
