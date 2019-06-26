Philippe Desrosiers: Hitting open market
Desrosiers didn't earn a qualifying offer from Dallas, making him a free agent.
This news isn't surprising, considering the team issued a qualifying offer to fellow goaltender Landon Bow on Tuesday. Desrosiers hasn't made his NHL debut yet in his career, and was stuck in the ECHL last season, going 2-3-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage with Idaho.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...