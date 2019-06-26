Desrosiers didn't earn a qualifying offer from Dallas, making him a free agent.

This news isn't surprising, considering the team issued a qualifying offer to fellow goaltender Landon Bow on Tuesday. Desrosiers hasn't made his NHL debut yet in his career, and was stuck in the ECHL last season, going 2-3-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage with Idaho.

